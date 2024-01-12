Uttarakhand: Akshat, Picture Of Shri Ram Temple And Invitation Card Presented To CM Dhami

Dehradun: As the preparation for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is underway, the revered Akshat (broken yellow rice) brought from there, a picture of the temple, and an invitation card were presented to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday by the members of the Akshat Distribution Team.

The Chief Minister said that Lord Shri Ram will be seated in the Navya-Divya temple in Shri Ayodhya Dham on January 22, under which the "Akshat Kalash Yatra" is being conducted with much fanfare across the country.

He said that on January 22, we will all see Lord Shri Ram Lalla seated in the grand temple.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by PM Modi.

PM Modi has also started an 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala at the temple at Ayodhya Dham on January 22. In an audio message, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.

"There are only 11 days left for the pran prathishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I, too, will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you," PM Modi said in an audio message on social media platform X.

Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day anushthan.

PM Modi further said that he is fortunate to witness the ceremony.

"I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You are able to understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have the opportunity to attain this," the PM added.

Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. —ANI