Uttarakhand: Air Ambulance Service Employed To Rescue People From Remote, Inaccessible Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday directed officials to start air ambulance service to rescue people from remote villages and inaccessible areas following incessant rains.In another tweet, he also ordered to airlift three people who have been injured in Chamoli district's Maithana village.Those injured have been shifted to Dehradun hospital for better treatment. Earlier on Friday, Dhami met families of two people who went missing in the landslide in the Dungri village of Chamoli district.Two people went missing as heavy rain triggered a landslide at Dungri village in Karnaprayag tehsil, Chamoli district on October 20.Rescue operations by the local administration and Disaster management agencies were launched, as per the district magistrate Himanshu Khurana.Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings, landslides and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places.On Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand and said effective coordination between various agencies and timely warnings had helped contain the loss of life and property in the state.The death toll in the rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 64 and 11 people are still missing according to official estimates. —ANI