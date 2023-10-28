Uttarakhand: Ahead of lunar eclipse, devotees bathe in the Ganga at Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) (The Hawk): Devotees at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar were observed dipping themselves in the Ganges on Ashwini Purnima, the day before the moon eclipse.

"Today is lunar eclipse (Chandragrahan), and this is considered to be an auspicious day to take a bath in the river Ganga. We have come from Odisha for this purpose," a devotee at Har Ki Pauri said. We came over here and felt so calm and at ease."

According to Hindu tradition, the temples are closed during the moon eclipse and there is no bathing, charity, or worship of any kind.

One of the priests said, "The people who follow Sanatan Traditions take bath at various pilgrimages during this time period and they do charity as well."

"On the occasion of Chandragarahan (lunar eclipse), people go to pilgrimages to offer their prayers and express their thankfulness to God, it is believed (in Hinduism) that lunar eclipse is an attack on a God (moon) and in such situation people should stand with him," he said.

This is the reason that the devotees have been taking a bath in Ganga since morning after reaching Har Ki Pauri Brahmakund.



Meanwhile, Acharya Satyendra Das from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya informed that the Sutak period will start from 4:04 pm after which all the temples will be closed and all religious proceedings will be stopped.

He also said that an eclipse will occur at 1:04 am and will be over by 1:44 am.

The Acharya also expressed possibility of storms and earthquakes in some places during this time period.



He further said, "Pregnant women should pay special attention during this period."