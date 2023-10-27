Uttarakhand: ACS Reviews Grounding Of MoUs Worth Rs 500 Cr, Gives Instruction For Land Clearance

Dehradun: Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Thursday gave instructions to Commissioners of Garhwal and Kumaon to appoint nodal officers for speedy clearance of land and housing-related matters for investors.

Along with regular review of matters related to Garhwal and Kumaon land clearance, the Commissioner will also give its report to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister every 15 days.

Along with this, she has issued instructions to make Principal Secretary Forest nodal for matters related to forest and pollution clearance and DIG Fire nodal for fire clearance.

According to an official statement from Chief Minister's office, ACS has also ordered the appointment of one nodal officer for dedicated follow-up of each investment project.

"These nodal officers will ensure quick clearance of every project at various levels and departments from Patwari level to Secretary level under the MOU signed for Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. To fully train them for this work, an Investment Tracking Portal workshop is being organized for these nodal officers of various departments on November 30," the statement said.

ACS said that as per the vision of the Chief Minister, all the departments will have to face the challenge of 100 per cent grounding of all the MOUs with collective ownership before the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit.

Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reviewed the grounding of the MoU worth more than Rs 500 crore made for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit.

As per the officials, so far, 25 MoUs worth Rs 500 crore or more have been signed between Uttarakhand government and various companies.

"Out of the total MOUs signed so far, more than 50 percent have been made in the field of tourism, hence ACS Radha Raturi has instructed the Tourism Department to work on the grounding of projects with the most activeness," it said.

She has advised all the departments that after the signing of MOU on any project, every single day is very valuable for grounding, hence all the concerned officers should work on mission mode on grounding of projects by adopting corporate working style instead of government working style, the statement added.

She has instructed the departments to work with collective ownership instead of working separately for 100 per cent grounding of the MOU.

She said that the departments will have to end the work culture of working in isolation.

ACS Radha Raturi has instructed the Health Department that effective grounding of the MOUs done in the health sector will increase the possibilities of developing Uttarakhand as a medical tourism hub.

In the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary has instructed the Transport Department to make special efforts to encourage investors showing interest in the field of public transport and electric buses.

She said that especially in a crowded city like Dehradun, it is very important to strengthen the public transport system for a permanent solution to the traffic problem. The statement also said that she has instructed the Transport Department to assess the possibilities of allotment of e-rickshaws only to the residents and women of the state. —ANI