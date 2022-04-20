Uttarakhand: 8 killed after bus falls into gorge in Almora

Dehradun:�Eight persons were killed and over 20 sustained injuries when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a gorge at Churighatti in Almora district on Wednesday. Eight bodies have been recovered from the spot and more than 20 people who sustained injuries have been rushed to PHC Bhatrokhan and the civil hospital Ranikhet, district disaster management officer Rakesh Joshi said. Rescue operations are underway in the supervision of senior officials, he said, adding, the bus was going from Masi in Almora district to Ramnagar in neighbouring Nainital district. The bodies are yet to be identified, Joshi said.