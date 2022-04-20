Uttarakhand: 19 More Skeletons Found On Kedarnath Trekking Route

Dehradun: The search team on the Kedarnath trekking route in Uttarakhand discovered 19 more human skeletons on Tuesday, an official said. This takes the number of skeletons found in the past 10 days to 52. The team of the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) consigned the mortal remains to flames on the banks of Soneprayag river. Before cremation, the DNA samples were taken. The search operations were ordered by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat after some skeletons were found on the trekking route of Kedarnath. These skeletal remains are believed to be of those who have perished in the flash floods of 2013 where thousands were killed and many went missing. Search operations are underway between Garudchatti and Devvishnu, an official said. A second phase of search operations would be launched from November 2, after Diwali, added the official. In the last three years, a total of 665 skeletons have been found.