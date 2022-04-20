Uttarakhand: 10 pc recovered patients need hospitalisation with post-COVID complications

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, at least 10 per cent of people who recovered from the Coronavirus infection are being admitted to hospitals again in Dehradun due to post COVID complication like fungal infections and shortness of breath, officials said.

"Patients who are coming to the hospital after recovering from Corona are facing black fungus, lung infection, chest pain, persistent cough, fever, weakness, uncontrolled sugar and kidney problems. Among them, the number of elderly people is more," said Dr Narainjeet Singh, COVID Nodal Officer, Doon Hospital, Uttarakhand.

According to Dr Singh, the second wave of the pandemic is more serious as patients need oxygen support even after recovery from the viral infection, leading to their hospitalisation.

"After recovery, some patients have come who are complaining of chest pain, breathing problems, weakness in the body, uncontrolled sugar among other problems. There are many patients who are also taking oxygen at home. This shows the second wave of the pandemic is more serious as patients are needing oxygen support even after recovery," added the doctor.

Uttarakhand is one of the states severely affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 14,122 active COVID cases in the state currently. A total of 6,731 people have also succumbed to the viral infection, while 3,13,566 have recovered from it. (ANI)