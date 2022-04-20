Uttarakhand Witnesses Spike Of 64 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 3,048

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 64 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,048 on Friday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,481 cured and recovered patients while 498 active cases are there in the state. 42 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 27. The number of patients treated and cured today was 76. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 81.40 percent. District Dehradun led with 21 cases, whereas Nainital and U S Nagar followed it with 13 and 12 cases respectively.







