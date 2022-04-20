Uttarakhand Witnesses Spike Of 37 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 2984

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 37 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2,984 on Thursday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand, the tally includes 2,405 cured and recovered patients while 510 active cases are there in the state. 42 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 27. The number of patients treated and cured today was 88. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 80.60 percent. District Nainital led with 17 cases, whereas U S Nagar followed it with 16 cases.







