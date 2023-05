Uttarakhand Wins 13th National Taekwondo Championship

Dehradun (The Hawk): The 13th National Taekwondo Championship being organized by the Uttarakhand Sports Taekwondo Association concluded today at Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur. The Uttarakhand team won the overall trophy of the Taekwondo Championship by winning a total of 36 Gold, 28 Silver, and 41 Bronze medals. The Uttar Pradesh team was awarded the runners-up trophy by winning a total of 15 Gold, 27 Silver, and 33 Bronze medals.

The concluding day of the championship was graced by the MLA, Raipur Umesh Sharma Kau.

The medals were presented by the Organising & General Secretary UKSTA Javed Khan during the occasion.

In the Poomsae competition, Ashmi Rawat from Uttarakhand won the Gold medal, Kritika Das & Daksh Rawat from Uttarakhand won the Silver medal whereas Keshav Gupta and Pragya Rawat from Uttarakhand won the Bronze medal.

In the under-11 male categories, gold medals were presented to Kaivalya Mesariya from Gujarat in 18.01KG, Aditya Sonker from Uttarakhand in 18.1-21KG, Ansh Kumar from Uttarakhand in 21.1-23KG, Riyansh from Uttarakhand in 23.1-25KG, Anirudh Pal from Uttarakhand in 25.1-27KG, Shiv Pratap Narayan from Uttar Pradesh in 27.1-29KG, Manan Mesariya from Gujrat in 29.1-32.0KG, Rohan Pal from Uttarakhand in 32.1-35.0KG, Shoryadeep Pangiey from Uttarakhand in 38.1-41.0KG, Vivaan Korat from Uttarakhand in 41.1-44.0KG, Prince Kumar from Uttar Pradesh in 44.1-50.0KG, and Om Siddharth from Jharkhand in +50.1KG.

In the under-11 female categories, gold medals were presented to Sarishti Singh, Vedanshi, Aarnavi Arya, Seema, Vanshika Bisht, Kanika Negi, Aditi Rawat, Shifa Sharon, Palak, Medha Saklani, Ahana Chhetri, from Uttarakhand, and Misti Mesariya from Gujarat,

Others who were awarded the gold medal in different categories were Nilesh Chauhan, Ashish Singh Rawat, Vicky Singh Patel, Priyanshu Bisht, Khushi Uniyal, Aarushi Negi, Angel Chauhan, Vinit Tetarwal, Pranay Ghurde, Abhishek Chandolia, Shashwat, Diksha, Vanshikha, Sanvi, Sakshi, Rahil, Sukhmani, Raghavi from Uttarakhand, Amit Kushwah, Adarsh Bisare, Laiba from Madhya Pradesh, Garvit Garv Saini, Aunik Sharma, Divyansh Yadav, Raghav Abhyuday, Neeshu Yadav, Siddharth Gupta, Sudha, Aysha, Rounak, Babu, Peter, Kuldeep from Uttar Pradesh, Rupali Kumari, Garima Mishra, Riddhima Mishra, Varsha Rani, Shubham Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Sapna, Isha from Jharkhand, Trisha Dhabi, Kirtan Patel, Pinkesh, Ishita, Jeni from Gujarat, Metsatti, Deepak from Nagaland, Kasim, Anas, Aakaanksha from Maharashtra. The two-day-long championship had participants from over 15 states of India. Captain MR Gohlam, Dr. Kamal Ranjan from Raipur Govt Hospital, and Himanshu Sharma from Aryan Hospital were also present on the occasion.