Uttarakhand Will Reach Europe's Ancient Game Of Lawn Hair

Dehradun(PNN): While the scope of sports is on the rise, new games are also knocking in the state. Now a new game is ready for the debut in the state. This game is lawn hair. Efforts have been started to set up this game in Uttarakhand. After making a committee, a proposal has been sent to the Law Fellowship Federation of India. Once approved, lawn child association will be formed in the state.

In the last five years, some new games have also come into existence with the prevailing sports in the state. These are games which were once traditionally played. Now he has taken the modern look. Jump rope, target hair, kurash, bado-non-bado, pikkalal etc. are such games that have knocked in the state.

Now the lawn hair is ready to come into existence. According to Kishan Doval, who sent the proposal for the association in the Federation, the proposal was sent to the federation by making a committee in March. It will be approved soon. This game is easy and exciting. In this kind of game of baling, the teams from single to four-four players can participate.

History of lawn hair

So this game started in London in the 13th century. For the first time, people used to roll large iron balls and carry them to a small ball placed in one place. The one who reaches the closest one is the winner. This game took the modern look in the 18th century. Today this game is played in 40 countries. This game was also included in the National Games in Kerala in 2015.

Lawn hair is played like

No special place for lawn hair. Its ground is rectangular. This game is played in synthetic grounds along with granules and flat grounds. It is also called green baling. It can play single, doubles, triple and team of four people. The game requires a big leather ball and a small ball called Jack or Kitty. The player who takes the toss in the format of two players takes Matt or throws. The matte player rolls the Kitty from a particular place. Then it is kept in the middle of the field. The special area near this ball which is called the letterer is divided into two strips. Players rotate the big ball alternately. About 20-25 shots are found in a single category. Any player who passes the closest big ball of the small ball to the ball is declared the winner on the basis of points.



