Uttarakhand Village Gets 1st Bus

Uttarkashi: A wave of happiness today washed over Bagodi village, tucked away in the hills of the Uttarkashi district, as a bus entered its limits for the first time.

A small ceremony was held by the ecstatic villagers to celebrate the moment. They danced to the beats of Dhol-Damau and garlanded the people who made it happen.

The locals thanked PMGSY officials and contractors under whose supervision the motor road was built. They also performed an arti, village head Gita Rana said.

Constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in four months, the road connects the Bagodi gram panchayat to the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway, Rana said.

The remote village of Uttarkashi was a picture of neglect for decades with nearly 500 residents of the Bagodi gram panchayat forced to undertake an arduous trek up to Jwani Dhar to reach the nearest market at Chinyalisaur for their daily needs, she said. PTI