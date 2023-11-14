Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: CM Dhami Reviews Rescue Operations

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed the status of relief and rescue operations with senior officials at his residence to save 40 people trapped in Silkyara tunnel located on Uttarkashi-Yamnotri road.

Rescue operations continued for the third day to evacuate 40 workers still trapped inside an under-construction tunnel that collapsed on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told ANI "I am closely monitoring the situation. I visited the spot, and I also spoke to the family members of the people who were trapped inside. Food, water and oxygen are being supplied to the people who are trapped inside. PM Modi is also closely monitoring the situation."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the rescue operations.

Trucks laden with 900 mm diameter pipes started arriving at Silkyara at midnight. A portion of the under-construction tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of November 12.

According to authorities, a platform is being prepared for an auger machine to drill horizontally and insert large-diameter MS pipes in between the debris so that the trapped workers can be taken out through the metal pipes.

Rescuers said that the teams still have to clear about 35 metres of debris more to reach the location of the 40 trapped workers. The platform for the auger machine has been prepared.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw have also inquired about the workers with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

The Silkyara Tunnel is 4531 meters long and is being constructed at a cost of Rs 853.79 crore.

A report from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) says the tunnel had been breached by 21 metres and rescue efforts are continuing.

"On November 10, 2023, re-profiling work was started from Ch. 260m to Ch. 265m at LHS and for the same patch primary lining works for the same were completed. On November 12, breaking work was started from Ch. 260m to Ch. 263m for the next patch of work and around 5:30 am, early morning collapse occurred from Ch. 205m to 260 meters where re-profiling was completed. 40 workers based on contractor tunnel entry register trapped inside the tunnel," the report said. —ANI