    Uttarakhand Tourist Dies In Fire Incident In J-K's Pahalgam

    The Hawk
    June13/ 2023

    Srinagar: An elderly tourist from Uttarakhand died while four others were injured after a fire broke out at a hotel in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.
    She has been identified as Bhupinder Gill (75), a resident of Dehradun, they said.
    Four employees of the hotel received injuries while dousing off the flames The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said. —PTI

