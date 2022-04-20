Uttarakhand To Take Action Against Those Involved In Black Marketing Of COVID-19 Medicines

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Wednesday said the state government will take effective action against hospitals and persons involved in black marketing of COVID-19 medicines and appealed to the public's cooperation.

He said effective action will start from May 13 as there is a provision of a life sentence for selling fake drugs in law.

"Today 80 metric tonnes of oxygen has been received. 60 MT is needed on a daily basis in the state," the Chief Secretary informed.

He further said that vaccine will be imported from abroad and a committee has been formed for that purpose.

Informing that vaccine stock in the state is less, Om Prakash added that the priority will be given to those who have already got the first dose.

On Tuesday, Union Health Ministry had urged states and union territories to prioritise the second dose beneficiaries in the inoculation drive.

Uttarakhand has a total of 76,500 active coronavirus cases at present. —ANI