Uttarakhand To Move Supreme Court To Challenge NGT Order On State's Pollution Control Board

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government is likely to challenge the stay by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the functioning of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) in the Supreme Court, an official said on Saturday.

The NGT has banned the functioning of SPCB chiefs of nine states, including that of Uttarakhand. The state government is of the view that the appointment of the pollution control board was right and it was its prerogative and the NGT cannot be allowed to "ride roughshod over its jurisdiction".

Forest and environment minister Harak Singh Rawat has given the go ahead to approach the court. The state's law department is now studying the matter, the official said.

The hill state has so far been naming the chief of the pollution control body and has appointed either part-time or full-time heads. For now, Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy, who was earlier the principal secretary (forest), is holding this charge.