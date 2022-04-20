Uttarakhand To Host Two-Day Investors Summit In October: Chief Secretary

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government will be organizing an Investors Summit in October. For the two-day Summit, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi would be invited. Before the Investors Summit, four mini Conclaves would be organized. This decision was taken during a meeting organized under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh.

In the meeting of Uttarakhand Investors Summit 2018 held at secretariat on Tuesday, it was decided that before the meet, mini conclaves would be organized in Tehri, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Haridwar. In Tehri - Wellness and Tourism Conclave; in Udham Singh Nagar - Food Processing and Auto Conclave; in Nainital – Film Shooting and Tourism Conclave and in Haridwar–Ayurveda, Herbal, Aromatic and Aayush Conclave would be organized.

About the present capital investment in Uttarakhand, road shows would be taken out in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other major places. A total of 12 sectors have been shortlisted for investments. Showcasing would be done for these sectors, which include Food Processing, Forestry, Floriculture, Tourism & Hospitality, Wellness & Aayush, Automobile & Component, Pharma, Sericulture & Natural Fiber, IT, Herbal & Aromatic Products, Renewal Energy, Film Shooting and Bio-Technology. The main programme of the Investors Meet would be held at the International Sports Stadium Raipur in Dehradun. An exhibition showcasing the facilities available here for setting up industrial units would also be organized.

In the meeting, Principal Secretary, Industry, Manisha Pawar; Secretary, IT R.K.Sudhanshu; Secretary, Power Radhika Jha; Secretary, Tourism, Dilip Javalkar; MD SIIDCUL Saujanya; Director, Industries, Sudhir nautiyal, Pankaj Gupta from CII; Vinay Goyal from Industries Association, Uttarakhand among others were present.