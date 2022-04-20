Uttarakhand To Have Single-Phase Election On February 14

Uttarakhand will for go for a single-phase assembly polls on February 14.Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra announced the poll schedule for Uttarakhand on Saturday along with that of four other states. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be held on March 10. In 2017 assembly elections, BJP won 57 out of 70 seats in the state. After the elections, Trivendra Singh Rawat was sworn in as the Chief Minister. The BJP has changed its chief minister twice over the last one year in the state. Trivendra Singh Rawat made way for Tirath Singh Rawat, MP, in March last year. Amid possibility of bypoll not being held in six months for him to be elected to the state assembly, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned and Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as Chief Minister. In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has prohibited all political rallies and protests in the state until January 16. —ANI