Uttarakhand To Get A National Law University

Dehradun: The Centre has decided to set up a national law university in Uttarakhand, an official statement said here on Thursday.

"Here is good news for all those youths who want to make a career in law. The Chief Minister (Trivendra Singh Rawat) has informed that the national law university will be opened in Uttarakhand," the statement said.

This is a big step toward making Uttarakhand a quality education hub, it added.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving his nod to open the law university in the state, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the Modi has special love for Uttarakhand.

India has 21 national law universities, admissions to which are held through a Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). --IANS