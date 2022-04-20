Uttarakhand To Be The Startup Capital Of North: Rajendra Kumar

Dehradun (The Hawk): Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter organised its Annual Session 2020 & Young-e-preneurs Meet at Dehradun on Saturday, 19th December 2020. Yi is a movement for Indian Youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India's future. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry led and industry managed organisation playing a proactive role in India's development process. The theme for the annual session was Making Youth Self Reliant: Mentorship, Promoting Startups, Funding, Networking.

With the Indian government's push towards creating a conducive startup environment in the country, the ecosystem has seen a massive overhaul in the past few years. From Startup India, Standup India to the vision of a Digital India, the government has been building the right gateway for Indian start-ups to succeed. Taking forward the agenda event saw participation from various acclaimed speakers from within Uttarakhand who have done good work in the area of Startup.

Mr Rajendra Kumar, Nodal Officer, Startup Uttarakhand appreciates Yi for conducting their annual session over hybrid model, he mentioned that Uttarakhand is having great potential for Startups with so many education institutions in the State. He added that Government is proactively working towards making Uttarakhand Startup Capital of the North.

Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chair CII Uttarakhand State Council & Managing Director, Indo German Brakes Pvt Ltd shared that CII have been actively working on the Startup front for a while now and have in place National Council and Regional Committee on Startups. He offered to mentor to Young Indians (Yi) in their Startup Initiatives. Creating a soft-landing platform for innovative start-ups from across the world to co-develop products and services for Indian market in collaboration with Indian start-ups and similarly facilitating Indian start-ups soft-landing in other countries to access global market is the need of the hour, he added.

Mr Rahul Singhal, Chair, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter shared various initiatives taken under different verticals of Yi Dehradun and brief participants that Chapter is working towards building leadership capabilities and developing a sense of giving back to society amongst the Young Entrepreneurs. He updated that many of the participants have actually showed their interest to create a seed funds for Startups in Uttarakhand. Other Speakers present on the occasion was Mr Azam Ali Khan, CEO, Technology Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Society (TIEDS), IIT Roorkee, Mr Rajat Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Sunfox Technologies (P) Ltd, Mr Siddharth Shukla, Consultant & Team Lead, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and Harshit Gupta, Co-Chair Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter. The Session was well attended by Young Indians (Yi) members and select Invitees and was conducted over hybrid model (Physical, keeping in mind the Government norms and over virtual platform).