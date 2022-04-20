Uttarakhand Tableau To Feature Ashram Where Gandhi Stayed

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand tableau at the Republic Day parade this year will feature Kausani's Anasakti Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed in 1929 and written the preface of his famous work based on the Bhagvad Gita, an official said Wednesday.

The tableau shows Gandhi writing his book 'Anasakti Yoga' at the ashram in the backdrop of mountains and deodar trees, Deputy Director (information) K S Chauhan, who heads the state's tableau team, said.

During his visit to Kausani in 1929, Gandhi had stayed at the ashram and written the preface of his famous work 'Anasakti Yoga'. The state's tableau at the Republic Day function, to be attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa among other dignitaries, will feature the Anasakti Ashram, Chauhan said. Regular prayer meetings are held at the ashram which also has a library containing books on Gandhi's life for researchers and tourists. Gandhi's visit to the ashram was chosen as the theme of Uttarakhand tableau as the country celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation this year, he said. — PTI