Uttarakhand sting: CBI to question CM Harish Rawat Today

New Delhi:�The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will again question Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on June 7 in connection with the ongoing preliminary enquiry into an alleged sting operation against him. The CBI had earlier questioned Rawat on May 24 for over five hours in connection with the sting operation where he was shown offering bribe to rebel Congress MLAs to save his government. The Uttarakhand chief minister had said that this was a conspiracy against him. �I believe the entire nation is watching this. And very soon there will be a solution to this conspiracy,� he said. Continuing his tirade against the BJP-led Centre for handing over the matter to the CBI, Rawat said this was done when Uttarakhand was under President�s rule. Uttarakhand BJP president Ajay Bhatt said that Rawat should cooperate with the CBI rather than blaming anyone in this regard. �He should cooperate with the CBI. Why is he blaming us? The CBI is an independent agency. He should better cooperate in this matter rather than blaming anyone,� Bhatt said. Earlier, the Uttarakhand High Court had refused to quash the ongoing CBI probe into the sting operation, following which the agency had summoned the Chief Minister. The TV sting operation was done in March, when rebel Congress lawmakers voted against the state budget, triggering a political crisis. Later, Rawat government was sacked by the Centre and the state was placed under President�s Rule. However, Congress knocked the door of the Court and Rawat returned as Chief Minister after winning a trust vote ordered by the Supreme Court earlier this month.