Uttarakhand STF Arrest Gang Leader Of Insurance-Related Fraud From Noida

Dehradun: Uttarakhand STF has arrested the kingpin of a gang, which allegedly duped a man of Rs 30 lakh in an insurance-related fraud from Noida, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Gaurav Aggarwal (28) is accused of cheating people by promising to get them their money deposited in lapsed insurance policies back, the officer said.

Aggarwal, a resident of Baraut in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from Noida, Special Task Force (STF) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ayush Aggarwal was quoted as saying in a statement. The SSP said that the accused would run the operations of the gang from Noida.

The officer said that a mobile phone, bank chequebook, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and three debit cards of different banks have been recovered from his flat in Behrampur area of Noida.

Police acted on a complaint lodged by Umesh Joshi at the Cyber Police Station. Joshi, a resident of Dehradun, had said in the complaint that due to some financial reasons he could not continue his insurance policy.

A person claiming to be an “insurance lokpal officer” said that he can get the complainant’s deposited amount back. As part of formalities, the accused fraudulently got the victim to deposit around Rs 30 lakh in various bank accounts, according to the complaint. During interrogation, it was found that the accused used to trace lapsed policies of renowned insurance companies like HDFC, Bharti AXA, Aditya Birla, and contact their policyholders posing as “insurance lokpal officer”, and commit fraud by promising to get their money back. —PTI