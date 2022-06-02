Uttarakhand Startup Aspirants Meet 2022 held

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Technology Business Incubator Foundation of Tula's Institute conducted a two-day long 'Uttarakhand Startup Aspirants Meet 2022' within the college premises today. Prominent organizations, including Uttarakhand Startup, STPI Dehradun, Rural Business Incubator, and Headstart, participated in the meet.

The program consisted of three sessions which included panel discussions with government officials, Incubator's CEO, industry representatives, and a start-up foundation.

Additional Director, STPI Dehradun Maneesh Kumar, Senior Consultant, Uttarakhand Startup Siddharth Shukla, and the Senior Scientist, USERC, Government of Uttarakhand, Dr Bhavtosh Sharma, participated in the first panel discussion. The topic concerned government initiatives and policies on entrepreneurship and rural development through entrepreneurship. The event was chaired by the Assistant Professor of the BJMC Department, Tauseef Iqbal, and Assistant Professor of the EEE Department, Sheetal Kapoor.

After the first session, the Technical Officer, Central Institute of Pertcochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Aditya Verma, discussed the incubator and startup facilities offered at CIPET.

Director CIIES, DIT University Dehradun Umesh Agrawal, Senior Program Manager, Headstart Mukesh Kestwal, Rural Business Incubator, Pauri Garhwal Nishkarsh Mehra, and Dr Nishant Saxena participated in the second panel discussion. The seminar was conducted on 'how incubators foster startup development through success stories and 'how incubators may contribute to rural development by assisting rural startups.'

During the conference, the Founder of Innove Intellects, Pooja Kumar, gave a presentation on 'Intellectual Property Rights and Its Importance from a Startup Perspective.'

Founder of R2E Technologies Renu Thapliyal, Founder of Aagyo Pvt Ltd, Mukul Mehta, Founder of Arteva Groups, Anuj Bhaskar, participated in the third panel discussion. The conversation centered on the success stories of the businesses. The discussion on how they overcame various obstacles.

The two-day long meet was attended by Director of Tula's Institute Dr. Sandip Vijay, Vice President of Tula's Institute & Founder of TTBIF Dr. Raghav Garg, Registrar of Tula's Institute Dr. Pavan Kumar Chaubey, Dean of Tula's Institute's Academics Dr. Nishant Saxena, Dean of Management at Tula's Institute Dr. Ranit Kishor, Dean of Research and Development at Tula's Institute Dr. Sunil Semwal, and Assistant Professor and Event Coordinator Dr. Tripuresh Joshi.