Uttarakhand standing counsel Anurag Bisaria tenders resignation

Dehradun: Standing Counsel for the Uttarakhand government and administration, Anurag Bisaria, on Wednesday tendered his resignation terming the promotion and appointment of advocates an unnecessary financial burden on the state. Bisaria, in his resignation letter to the Advocate General, said that the administration recently terminated the services of 17 advocates and promoted 15 others and appointed 14 new advocates on various posts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Amid the COVID- pandemic, terminatng the service of 17 advocates is disrespectful and promotions of 15 advocates and appointment of 14 other advocates is an unnecessary financial burden, which was neither reasonable nor transparent," the letter said. This comes as the country is reeling under the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. —ANI