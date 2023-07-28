Uttarakhand Stamp And Registration Dept Sub Registrar Suspended For Forgery In Land Records

Dehradun: Uttarakhand’s stamp and registration department Sub Registrar Ramdutt Mishra was suspended on Thursday following complaints of forgery in land records here.

Mishra has been suspended with immediate effect on charges of negligence of duty and clear disobedience of government orders, an order issued by the Inspector General Registration Office said.

Earlier, taking cognisance of complaints of forgery in land records in the state capital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had made a surprise inspection of Dehradun sub registrar’s Office and Archives on July 15.

During the inspection, they found that the maintenance, safety standards, measures to prevent destruction of important land records were not up to standard for many years.

Serious negligence was also found in the process of entering the records room and obtaining copies of records during the inspection. Dehradun District Magistrate Sonika said there have been cases of falsification of land records by allegedly tampering with the bindings used to keep copies of sale deeds. In view of the seriousness of the matter, a high level Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted in this regard on the chief minister’s instructions. —PTI