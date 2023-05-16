Uttarakhand Shree Anna Mahotsav Concluded In The Chief Hospitality Of Union Agriculture Minister

Dehradun (The Hawk): The closing ceremony of the four-day long Uttarakhand Shree Anna (Millets) Festival took place today in Dehradun under the chief hospitality of the Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar. Shri Tomar said that Shree Anna has only benefits, especially our small farmers are greatly benefited by it. With the increase in their income from Shree Anna, the country's economy will get a boost.

Union Minister Shri Tomar said that consumption of Shree Anna is the means to stay healthy. Shree Anna is full of nutrition, which costs less to the farmers to grow, it does not require fertilizer, it can be cultivated easily even in low rainfall. In order to increase the income of small farmers, to keep people healthy and to give a respectable place to food grains in the country and the world, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi proposed it on the global stage through the United Nations, which was supported by 72 countries and the UN declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The importance of Shri Anna is being spread through this year's event under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Modi. Agri-startups will increase with Shree Anna, employment opportunities will increase, production and productivity will increase, as well as processing and exports will also increase, which will boost the country's economy. Thus, Shree Anna has many dimensions.

Shri Tomar said that Prime Minister Shri. Modi has a vision to bring a radical change in the standard of living of the poor including making toilets in their homes, providing electricity, building Pradhanmantri Awas, progress of poor women through self-help groups. The country's economy should increase, development should increase, industries should increase, Make in India, Startup India, Skill India and our country should not only be powerful, but should become such a superpower that people are forced to accept India's iron in the whole world. This type of multidimensional thinking belongs to the Prime Minister. Shri Tomar said that as a result of Prime Minister's efficiency, vision and hard work, India's reputation is increasing in the whole world. Regardless of whether someone agrees with us or not, when it is discussed on any global platform, when it comes to the economy, then the economists of the world are forced to say that in the coming tomorrow, the world is going to move forward rapidly. If there is any economy, then it is India. It is a matter of great fortune and pride for us.

Shri Tomar said that the Prime Minister has left no stone unturned to make the specialty of India to the specialty of the world. Yoga is the ancient method of India, which was gradually becoming extinct, which Swami Ramdev campaigned to make it a place in every house, while Prime Minister Shri Modi propounded the characteristics of Yoga in the United Nations and urged the whole world to celebrate Yoga Day, through which the Indian Yoga style has resonated all over the world today. Yoga is necessary to stay healthy. Mr. Tomar said that ever since the formation of the government at the Center under the leadership of Mr. Modi, he has consistently given priority to the agriculture sector. In the year 2014, the budget of agriculture was about 21 thousand crore rupees, which has increased about 1.25 lakh crore rupees today. That is, there has been an increase of more than five times. For income support to small farmers, the Center has deposited Rs 2.40 lakh crore in the bank accounts of crores of farmers through the PM-Kisan scheme. Similarly, the Ministry of Agriculture has taken steps and increased the allocation of funds in every direction, including the protection cover for the farmers insured by the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, increase in food grain productivity, emphasis on organic and natural farming. Shri Tomar said that the Devbhoomi of Uttarakhand covered with diverse climate is very favorable for agriculture. For the last five years, the Government of Uttarakhand is playing a leading role in the proper implementation of the schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture in Uttarakhand and in making their benefits available to the farmers. May Uttarakhand move forward in every field of agriculture, wherever the central government is needed, the Government of India including the Prime Minister will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Devbhoomi.

Agriculture Minister of Uttarakhand Shri Ganesh Joshi, Finance Minister Shri Prem Aggarwal and other public representatives, Acharya Shri Balakrishna, senior officials of the state, farmers and representatives of startups were present in the function.