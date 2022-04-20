Uttarakhand Showcased Its' Film Policy At 49th International Film Festival At Goa

Dehradun: The international Film Festival was inaugurated jointly by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting (independent charge) Mr. Rajyabardhan Rathore and Goa Governor Mrs. Mridula Sinha at Goa on Tuesday. The 49th International film festival is being organized by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Goa from November 20 to 28, 2018.

More than 2000 representatives from various states of the country and more than 100 countries are participating in the festival. Uttarakhand is also participating in the festival. The festival will help boost tourism and film industry in Uttarakhand as the state will showcase its' natural beauty and tourist spots for the national and international audience at this international festival. The film makers of the country will also be attracted towards the natural beauty of Uttarakhand and for shooting of their films in the state. The films/Documentaries of two states namely Uttarakhand/Gujarat will be shown in the festival on November 22.

Additional Director Information Dr. Anil Chandola and Assistant Director/Nodal Officer Uttarakhand Film Development Council K. S. Chauhan gave information in the festival about the efforts of the state government to promote film shooting and tourism in Uttarakhand. They informed that the state government has formed a friendly policy for film producers to encourage film shooting in Uttarakhand which has resulted in many film makers and producers shooting their films at differentials locals in the state in the past one and half year. The trend continues as more film makers are flocking to Uttarakhand. They gave information about the film policy of the state in the festival.