Uttarakhand Shivers Amid Snowfall

Dehradun: The hill state of Uttarakhand shivered on Thursday due to snowfall in many areas, the Met Office said.

Heavy snowfall has been reported from Harshil, Auli, Tungnath and Chopta, officials said, adding Munsyari in Kumayun division also received heavy snowfall since Wednesday. The plain regions in Uttarakhand are also facing an intense cold wave.

According to the regional Met Office, the weather on Friday would be dry and cold, and fog is expected to disrupt normal life.

Due to heavy snowfall, the Thal-Munsyari road had been blocked, and many vehicles are stuck in Ratapani and Munsyari.

Gutsy cold winds are blowing in Nainital, Ranikhet and Almora, while it has been snowing in places like Rajrambha, Nanda Devi, Hasling, Panchachuli, Nandakot, Nanda Ghoonghat, Brajgang, Hiramani glacier, Milam and Sidamdhar, an official said.-IANS