Uttarakhand Sees Upsurge Of 31 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 3,124

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 31 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,124 on Sunday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,524 cured and recovered patients while 530 active cases are there in the state. 42 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 28. The number of patients treated and cured today was 22. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 80.79 percent. District Dehradun led with 12 cases, whereas Nainital followed it with 7 cases. U S Nagar and Uttarkashi both had 4 cases each.







