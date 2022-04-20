Uttarakhand Sees Spike Of 51 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Reaches 2881

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 51 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 2,881 on Tuesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand, the tally includes 2,231 cured and recovered patients while 582 active cases are there in the state. 41 deaths have been reported so far due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 27. The number of patients treated and cured today was 120. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 77.44 percent. District U S Nagar led with 28 cases, whereas Dehradun followed it with 12 cases.







