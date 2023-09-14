Uttarakhand SDG Achievers Award 2022: CM Dhami Honours 17 Individuals, Organizations

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday honoured 17 individuals and organizations with the 'SDG Achievers Award 2022' in Dehradun for their commendable work in various fields.

In his address, the Chief Minister said "In order to develop the competitive ability among the people to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by the year 2030, 'SDG Achiever Trophy' will be awarded this year, in which winners and runners-up of all the districts will be declared. Will be done." Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said "The implementation of SDGs up to the Panchayat level by the year 2030, September 17 to September 23 will be celebrated as 'Sustainable Development Goals' week. Our government is committed to the overall and inclusive development of the state through various schemes keeping in mind the ecology and economy."

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has approved the new policy for the service sector. Through this policy, a target has been set to create 20 lakh employment opportunities and facilitate the skill development of 10 lakh workers in Uttarakhand, an official said.

The Chief Secretary of the state Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said, that health, education, hospitality, wellness, IT, data centers, sports, and the film industry have been included in this policy.

This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday at the State Secretariat.

For the first time in the state, the service sector policy has been approved, the official added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also held a meeting with real estate investors on residential projects and other issues on Tuesday for the "Global Investors Summit 2023" in Dehradun.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister exuded confidence that the proposed Investor Summit in the coming month of December will play an important role in increasing the development and economy of the state.

Dhami said that along with making new policies to increase investment in the state, the single window system is being made more effective, and whatever suggestions have been received today regarding real estate will be included in the future action plan.

The Chief Minister said that the government is continuously working on the ground for the development of the state through investment and providing new employment opportunities to the local people. —ANI