Uttarakhand School Shocker: Medical Report Confirms Sexual Assault, Say Police

Dehradun: The girl gang-raped in a leading school on the outskirts of the city and her father Wednesday recorded their statements before a local court while her medical report confirmed sexual assault, police said.

A check by the state education department found the school had violated several safety norms and it could soon lose its license, an official said.

The victim and her father recorded their statements before the court of Additional District Judge (Civil) Manju Singh, Investigating Officer Naresh Rathore said.

The medical report has also arrived confirming the victim was sexually assaulted, Rathore said.

Nine persons, including the students accused of the crime, school officials and employees have been arrested in connection with the case.

While three minors boys have been sent to a correctional home in Haridwar by the Juvenile Justice Board, their adult accomplice and five school employees including its director and principal were sent to the district jail in Dehradun on judicial remand, he said.

The school employees were arrested as they kept the heinous crime committed within the premises under wraps for a month, the police officer said. The crime took place on August 14 and came to light on September 16 despite the school authorities already knowing about it, Rathore said.

The victim shared her ordeal first with her elder sister who studied at the same school. She informed the school authorities who instead of approaching the police tried to hush it up by threatening to throw the sisters out of school if they disclosed it to anyone, an official said.

However, after sometime the elder sister of the survivor confided it to a relative who approached the police.

Meanwhile, the state education department announced it will cancel the licence and no objection certificate issued to the school.

Chief Education Officer SB Joshi who visited the school said it had violated several norms including installing no CCTVs on campus and not deploying security guards for the safety of students.

CBSE regional officer Ranvir Singh said he had recommended to the head office cancellation of the school's affiliation.

The response to a show cause notice issued to the school to explain its actions was not found satisfactory, he said. PTI