Uttarakhand rolls out new guidelines for festivals amidst pandemic

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Aiming to contain COVID-19 spread during the ongoing pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has rolled out new guidelines for the upcoming festivals.

For Bakrid festival, the police administration would speak to the clerics and religious leaders of the mosques regarding offering Namaz. The guidelines issued by the Central and state government will be complied with.

On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, it was decided not to organise any group function at police lines and PAC Battalions as mass gathering may result in spreading of coronavirus infection.

It was decided by the state administration that on Independence Day, social distancing norm would be followed at the functions, which would be held at Police Headquarters, Police Line and PAC Battalion.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Uttarakhand has recorded as many as 5,445 cases of COVID-19 so far. Out of the total, 1,986 cases are currently active, 3,399 have been cured and 60 people have so far died after contracting the lethal infection. (ANI)