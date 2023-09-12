Uttarakhand Reports Over 1,100 Cases Of Dengue This Year

Dehradun: Thirteen people have died due to dengue in Uttarakhand so far this year while the number of active dengue cases in the state is 257, according to an official.

More than 1,100 cases of dengue have been reported in the state so far, said Uttarakhand Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar

However, the Health Secretary, while talking to ANI, said that there has been a decline in dengue patients in the last few days, adding that guidelines have been issued to all hospitals for dengue management. Kumar also said that the hospitals have been asked not to recommend unnecessary platelets. He said that the hospital should recommend platelets only when the platelets fall below 10 thousand, otherwise, the patients may even face life-threatening problems.

For Dehradun, a dengue micromanagement plan has also been established. "We have made a dengue micromanagement plan for Dehradun in which all the departments including the nodal officer have been included. Under this plan, all the officers will take action by declaring ward-wise where more than five cases have been reported as micro containment zones," Kumar said.

He also said that if any hospital is found doing any kind of arbitrariness, then a fine ranging from Rs 50 thousand to Rs 2 lakh will be imposed against it under the Clinical Establishment Act and the health department will not step back in imposing this fine. —ANI