Uttarakhand Reports One Covid Death, 4 New Cases In Last 24 Hours

Dehradun: After six months, Uttarakhand on Saturday reported one Covid death, at Doon Hospital in Dehradun.

According to the health department, four new cases have been reported in Dehradun on Saturday, with the number of active cases increasing to 12.

Reportedly, 80 Covid cases have been registered in the state since January 1. India recorded 1,890 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a press release issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

According to the release, India's active caseload currently stands at 9,433.

The total recoveries are at 4,41,63,883 with 1,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Currently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

The Daily positivity rate and Weekly Positivity Rate stand at 1.56 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively. 92.09 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, out of which 1,21,147 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, as said in the release.

Under the nationwide mass vaccination drive, 220.65 crore total vaccine doses (95.20 crores second dose and 22.86 crore precaution doses) have been administered, of which 7,955 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Amid the concerns over the rising COVID cases in the country, a senior health expert on Thursday urged the people to readopt to COVID-appropriate behaviour and fight the battle this time the same way it was fought during the earlier waves.

Stating that the government has already sounded the bugle regarding the rise in COVID cases, the expert stressed that there is no need for a lockdown as of now.

He said that people should restart using masks while stepping outside their homes and remain cautious regarding the spread of the virus.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) advised all the states to continue focusing on the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The ministry also asked the states to ensure the availability of key drugs and logistics at healthcare facilities for the treatment of Influenza and Covid 19 cases.

States have been directed to ensure the availability of sufficient beds and health workers to deal with the viral surge. —ANI