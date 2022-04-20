Uttarakhand Reports 69 New Corona Cases As Tally Reaches 3,230

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 69 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,230 on Tuesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,621 cured and recovered patients while 538 active cases are there in the state. 43 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 28. The number of patients treated and cured today was 35. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 81.15 percent. District U S Nagar led with 25 cases, whereas Dehradun followed it with 18 cases. Haridwar reported 7 cases.







