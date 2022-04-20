Uttarakhand Reports 37 New Corona Cases As Tally Reaches 3161

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 37 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,161 on Monday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,586 cured and recovered patients while 505 active cases are there in the state. 42 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 28. The number of patients treated and cured today was 62. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 81.81 percent. District U S Nagar led with 20 cases, whereas Haridwar followed it with 5 cases. Nainital and Almora reported 4 and 3 cases respectively.







