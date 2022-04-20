Uttarakhand Reports 28 New Covid-19 Cases As Tally Reaches 3,258

Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 28 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,258 on Wednesday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,650 cured and recovered patients while 534 active cases are there in the state. A total of 46 deaths have been reported due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 28. The number of patients treated and cured today was 29. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 81.34 percent. District Dehradun led with 9 cases, whereas Haridwar followed it with 6 cases. Pauri Garhwal and Uttarkashi reported 4 cases each and U S Nagar 3.







