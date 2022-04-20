Uttarakhand Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases

Dehradun: Uttarakhand on Sunday detected 23 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total positive cases in the state to 2,324, said State Health Department in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, 36 people have been cured today, taking the total number of cured patients to 1,486. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 27.

There are 796 active cases in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 4,10,461 coronavirus cases in the country including 1,69,451 active cases, 2,27,756 cured/discharged/migrated and 13,254 deaths. —ANI







