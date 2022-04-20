Uttarakhand Reports 17 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 1,836

Dehradun: As many as 17 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 1,836, according to the health department.

Out of the total number of cases, 668 are active and 1,135 patients have recovered. The state has witnessed 24 fatalities so far.

With an increase of 11,502 cases in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,32,424 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The spike is marginally lower than the highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases the country registered a day earlier. With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520. The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,106 active cases while 1,69,798 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. —ANI