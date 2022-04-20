Uttarakhand Remembers Kargil Martyrs

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat led the hill state on Wednesday in paying rich tributes to the Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas here.

Accompanied by state BJP chief Ajay Bhatt, legislator Khajan Das, Mayor Vinod Chamoli and retired Army officials, Rawat paid homage at the Kargil Martyrs Memorial at Gandhi Park here.

The day, also marked as Shaurya Diwas, commemorates the soldiers who laid their lives during the Kargil War.

Rawat remembered their bravery and sacrifice, and said in very tough and testing terrain the Indian Army had kept the Tricolor flying high.

Many from Uttarakhand had also lost their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

The Army had also organised an event at the Lal Gate at Garhi Cantt on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Many senior Army officials paid tributes to their men, who were martyred during the Kargil War. Families of these martyrs were also honoured on the occasion.