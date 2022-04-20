Uttarakhand Registers 9 More Covid Mortalities; Tally Rises To 85,853





















Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,853 on Saturday as 584 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 77,326 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 6,074.





The state's toll rose to 1,408 as nine more succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,045. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 556. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 90.07 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 199 fresh cases, whereas Nainital, U S Nagar, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi and Haridwar followed with 125, 40, 35, 35, 33 and 29 cases respectively. That apart, 18 cases were detected each in Almora, Champawat and Rudraprayag, 15 Pithoragarh, 14 Chamoli and 5 in Bageshwar.U'khand Registers 9 More Covid Mortalities; Tally Rises To 85,853