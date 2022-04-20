Uttarakhand Records Significant Increase In Number Of Tigers, Elephants

Haldwani: Uttarakhand has recorded a significant increase in the number of tigers and elephants. The Corbett Tiger Reserve has added 45 more tigers since 2015 and the Rajaji Tiger Reserve recorded 18 more big cats than were recorded in the 2014 tiger census. The government expressed satisfaction over the increased numbers in the state and also stated that the elephant population has almost reached to its saturation point in the state. The number of elephants has increased from 1797 in 2015 to 1875 in 2017. The number of tigers in the state has increased by 63, taking the total to 242. Efforts are being made to preserve tigers and elephants and they are surely paying off. The increase in number of tigers in the state is a big achievement for forest department. Wildlife lovers too are happy with the increase in numbers of tigers and elephants in the state. A good wildlife will also help promote tourism in the state and an ecological balance will also be maintained.