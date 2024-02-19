Uttarakhand Receives 839 Applications Under CM Solar Self-Employment Scheme In 11 Months

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's resolution to make Uttarakhand an energy state seems to be getting fulfilled.

In this direction, the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme is proving to be successful. The big thing is that from the hilly areas of the state to the plains, the youth of the state are showing great interest in setting up solar plants of 20 to 200-kilowatt capacity.

On the instructions of CM Dhami, the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme (MSSY) was revised on March 13, 2023. After this, 839 applications have been received on the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana portal for the establishment of 20/25/50/100 and 200-kilowatt power plants in the state. The important thing is that LOI has also been issued for 297 applications.

In the modified MSSY scheme, out of 839 applications, 297 numbers of LOAs with a cumulative capacity of 44.94 MWp have been issued so far, as against the estimated investment of Rs 13.6 crore in the erstwhile MSSY scheme with an installed capacity of 3.43 MW, thereby creating employment opportunities in the state. Simultaneously, investment opportunities worth about Rs 224 crore will be created.

After the installation of 44.94 MW under the new Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme, more employment opportunities will be created for the people of the state.

With this, more opportunities will be created to achieve the Net Zero target at the national level through green energy production. Residents of Uttarakhand are eagerly applying for the Modified MSSY scheme and the allotment process is ongoing till 246 MWp cumulative target achievement.

Under the able leadership of CM Dhami, the state is moving forward in the direction of green energy production as well as a green economy. —ANI