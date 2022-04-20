Uttarakhand Raj Bhawan To Host 'Vasantotsav' On March 13-14

Dehradun: Uttarakhand''s annual flower festival ''Vasantotsav'' will be held at the Raj Bhawan here on March 13-14, an official notification said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday, it added. The Raj Bhawan gates will be opened at 11 am on March 13 for the general public to visit the flower show after its inauguration by the governor at 9 am, the statement said. Two hours will be reserved for children, especially those from the economically weaker and deprived sections, to visit the flower exhibition, it added. A postal cover featuring some plant, tree or flower unique to Uttarakhand will also be launched on the occasion, the statement said.

Fittingly called ''Vasantotsav'', the colourful event is held every year at the Raj Bhawan. It was skipped last year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. —PTI