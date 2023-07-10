Uttarakhand Rains: PM Modi Speaks To CM Dhami; Assures All Possible Help

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation due to excessive rainfall in the state.

The Prime Minister inquired about the loss of life and property, the condition of roads including the Char Dham Yatra, the condition of agriculture, farmers and crops and the conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

The Chief Minister gave detailed information about the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra along with the loss of public money and blocked roads at various places due to heavy rains.

The Chief Minister also informed about the condition of farmers and crops.

The Chief Minister said that the government, SDRF, police and administration are working in full alert mode. JCB machines have been deployed at various places so that the blocked roads can be opened immediately. Continuous monitoring is being done from the highest level. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full cooperation from the Centre.

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and inquired about the extent of the damages caused to life and property due to heavy rains and floods in the state.

According to the release, Chief Minister informed him that the State has been severely affected by floods and heavy rainfall, leading to extensive damage and provided an update on the situation and sought liberal assistance from the Central Government to tackle this natural calamity. The Chief Minister informed PM Modi that the State Government is closely monitoring the situation. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, also called the Chief Minster on the phone and took stock of the damages and about relief and rescue operations being carried out in the State. —ANI