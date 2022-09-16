    Menu
    Uttarakhand PSC Gets Responsibility Of Conducting 23 Exams For Group C Posts

    The Hawk
    September16/ 2022

    Dehradun: Uttarakhand government on Thursday issued a formal order handing over the responsibility of conducting 23 examinations for posts in group C to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. Holding these examinations was earlier under the ambit of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission which is currently under the lens of investigating agencies in connection with a paper leak case. A government order handing over the responsibility of conducting 23 recruitment examinations in group C to the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission was issued by Secretary Personnel and Vigilance Shailesh Bagoli. The order follows a decision taken by the state cabinet in this regard last week. —PTI 

