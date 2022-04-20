Uttarakhand Private Schools Appeal To Parents To Pay Tuition Fees

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Principal's Progressive School's Association, Uttarakhand has said that after the High Court conducted hearing on the petition filed by political activist Kunwar Japinder Singh, several directives were issued. Taking notice, Uttarakhand Secretary School Education R Meenakshi Sundaram has taken the decision that the schools that have been conducting online education during the lock down would be entitled to charge the tuition fees. If any school is teaching additional subjects then the school can take additional charges. Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram has also said that the parents who are unable to pay the fees can seek additional time to do so by requesting the school management. The principals would take positive decision on the issue. No student would be removed from the school for non payment of fees during the COVID-19 period. The PPSA has appealed to all the parents to follow the directive of the state government and pay the due tuition fees.