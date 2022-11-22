Uttarakhand Principal Secy Inspects State's Pavillion At 53rd IFFI

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar on Monday inspected the Uttarakhand Pavilion at the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa.

During this discussion was held by Special Principal Secretary, information from various filmmakers, directors, writers, line producers etc.

Manu Rewal (Chai Pani ETC fame) Producer Director was given information about the shooting permission, subsidy and assistance being given by the state government in Uttarakhand by the Special Principal Secretary.

He told that instructions have been given by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to develop Uttarakhand as the best film shooting destination. Work has been started in this direction at the policy level. Producer directors are being given all possible help.

Special Principal Secretary Information said that Chief Minister Dhami had given important instructions regarding the film policy. He also has a special focus on developing film destinations, regional films, and film and creative art institutes in the state.

Along with this, information about film policy was taken by filmmakers Rohit Arora, Gaus Peer, Ratnasil Sharma, Invest India's Rimjhim Sharma, Chitra Negi Jain etc. Deputy Director / Nodal Officer Uttarakhand Film Development Council Dr Nitin Upadhyay was also present on this occasion.

It is pertinent to mention that on Tuesday, 22 November, a knowledge series will be organized in the afternoon, in which eminent lyricist and Chairman of Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi will express his views on film shooting in Uttarakhand. —ANI